Maximize Your 2024 Refund
Know what to expect with our easy estimator — or jump in and start filing today.Estimate my refund
Max Refund Guarantee
Whether you file yourself or get expert help, you’ll get your maximum refund guaranteed, or your money back.
File 30% Faster On Our App
On average, customers using our mobile app take 30% less time to file compared to time taken on our website.
100% Accuracy Guaranteed
TurboTax calculations are 100% accurate so your taxes will be done right, guaranteed, or we’ll pay you any IRS penalties.
Snap. Tap. Done.™
Your taxes covered, anytime, anywhere
SWITCH TO TURBOTAX
File for $0 on the app
Switch to TurboTax, do it yourself and file for free on the app by 2/28. See offer details
Here’s what our customers are saying
The easiest return ever this year!
“I can not believe how fast and easy it was to file this year! And TurboTax got me the best refund available! Thank you TurboTax!”
RubiTuesday, VA
TurboTax Free Edition
Great product
“Easy to use. Great refund. Will use again every year!!”
Leah 98, Oklahoma
TurboTax Deluxe
Best service, was very helpful!
“Amazing, I got my max refund and was very user friendly.”
Tk1179
TurboTax Free Edition
Get your taxes done right and your biggest tax refund—guaranteed
Your tax return, backed for lifeTM
100% accurate calculations, audit support, and your max refund. All backed for the full 7-year life of your tax return.
Your best tax outcome
Whether you file yourself or get expert help, you’ll get your maximum refund guaranteed, or your money back.
Taxes done right
TurboTax calculations are 100% accurate so your taxes will be done right, guaranteed, or we’ll pay you any IRS penalties.